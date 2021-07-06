Why Sebi is strengthening independent directors

An independent director is a non-executive director who does not have any kind of stake in the firm. They are expected to help strengthen corporate governance and bring an element of objectivity and safeguard the interests of shareholders, especially minority shareholders. Under the Companies Act, 2013, all listed companies are required to have at least a third of their board made of independent experts from varying fields. Section 149(1) of the Act mandates that of them, at least one independent director must be a woman. While most companies have complied, some have done so by inducting family members.