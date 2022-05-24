What Sebi rules on passive funds mean for you

Investors can buy or sell units of ETFs only on stock exchanges. But, large buy or sell transactions can also be directly placed with the fund house. Sebi now says orders greater than ₹25 crore alone can be placed for redemption or subscription directly with the asset management company (AMC). This is expected to direct the transactions up to this limit to the exchanges and enhance liquidity in ETF units. Nevertheless, there are few other exceptions specified where ETF transactions can be done directly with the AMC.