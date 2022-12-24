What Shankar Sharma's analysis says on stock market correction

While some stock market experts are expecting trend reversal from Monday or Tuesday next week, ace Indian investor Shankar Sharma has shared his analysis on recent stock market correction. In his analysis of correct sell off, the Czar of small-cap and mid-cap stocks has found that recent correction in small-cap and mid-cap stocks are violent but at the same the same time he reveals that it is routine and one should not get worried much as nothing has broken from fundamental perspective.