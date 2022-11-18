Indian markets corrected for the second straight day as investors booked profits. The week of November 14 to 18th ended on a broadly flat note with the Sensex holding over 61,600 positions and Nifty 50 above 18,300 levels. Also, foreign investors were majorly net sellers during the current week, with the rupee depreciating to close near 81.7 per dollar. Midcap and small-cap indices declined by nearly 1% for the week. Overall, the demand was lacklustre in domestic equities with global peers setting the sentiment mostly. Now the focus shifts towards the upcoming week from November 21 to 25th, where caution is expected to be practiced due to global trends and premium valuation of Indian benchmarks compared to their counterparts. In such a scenario, what strategies should investors choose for their investments in stocks?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}