What should debt market investors do amid cooling bond yields?
Domestic bond yields cooled off in the month of May after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared a dividend of ₹2.1 lakh crore, almost double the amount which bond markets were expecting, providing a great deal of flexibility to the central government on the fiscal side.
Indian government bond yields have softened and the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is trading around 6.99%, below the psychological 7% mark. Local fundamentals remain strong, while hopes of interest rate cut in the US also led to bond yields drifting lower.
