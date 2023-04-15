What should investors do in Infosys stock price after Q4 prints, buy or sell?3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:20 PM IST
- In Q4FY23, the IT giant's PAT came in at ₹6,128 crore down by nearly 16% QoQ but up by nearly 6% YoY. Similarly, revenue from operations dipped by 2.2% QoQ but was higher by 16% YoY to ₹37,441 crore in the quarter.
Infosys reported a weak quarter for the period ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The Q4 numbers were majorly lower-than-estimated, however, a sharp decline in attrition rate and strong deals intake came as a positive factor. Also, the IT giant has declared a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share for FY23. Market will react to Infosys' financial results from Monday, and it is expected that the stock price is likely to be under pressure.
