What should investors do in Infosys stock price after Q4 prints, buy or sell?

For fiscal years FY25E/26E, ICICI Securities largely maintained its double-digit revenue growth forecast of 13%/12.4% in CC terms as structural demand drivers for the industry around cloud migration/digitalisation and cost optimisation remains intact. However, on EBIT margin, the brokerage lowered its margin assumption over FY24-26E as it believes that Infosys is unable to recoup margins in the mega deals it has signed till now which could repeat itself in the future with other mega deals in the pipeline.