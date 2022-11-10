"Tata Motors' Q2 results were operationally in-line to our estimates. JLR performance was better led by better than estimated ASPs and gross margins. The key positive from JLR results is its EBIT margins turned positive and management guidance of positive EBIT for FY23, expect 3QFY23 wholesales to be modestly better than 2QFY23, near FCF break even, not seeing major cuts in demand of premium PVs globally yet, indicating gradual volume ramp-up ahead," said analysts at Yes Securities while maintaining a Buy tag on the auto stock with a target price of ₹534 per share.