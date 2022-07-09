What smart investors do in bear markets

“When markets are trying to reprice their expectations of the future, they only nibble away at that truth," says Mr. Colas. No single indicator like the VIX can capture the moment when those expectations are about to shift. Stocks have to get a lot cheaper. Many investors believe bear markets end only after formerly overvalued stocks finally become bargains again. It just isn’t so. In March 2009, in the pit of the global financial crisis, stocks traded at more than 13 times their longer-term earnings, adjusted for inflation, according to data from Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller. That was only about 20% cheaper than the average all the way back to 1881.