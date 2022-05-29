What stock investors are watching for: Signs of stability

Another gauge of fear in the options market has climbed, but not to extremes. The ratio of put options to call options recently touched 1.33, which is still well below highs of 1.7 reached in late 2018 and 1.8 hit in early 2020, according to FactSet. Puts confer the right to sell shares at a specific price, by a stated date, and can be used to profit from market declines. Calls confer the right to buy shares by a stated date. Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide Investment Management Group, said the ratio can help determine the timing of investors’ capitulation, which can mark the end of declines. When it reaches an extreme, it is a sign that “OK, today is the day everyone’s given up," he said.

