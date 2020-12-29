What stock market investors can learn from the year 2020

I referred to historic portfolio values as at various dates and explained as recently as February 2020, one saw about 12% compounded. By end March 2020, it did not matter what one was holding, everything collapsed; there was a 35-40% decline. Arithmetically the entire five-year CAGR declined by 7-8%. She was unhappy and over the next few months I had to stay connected and make efforts to avoid redemption at an inopportune juncture. Ultimately, the investor prevailed, and she redeemed in early November when Nifty crossed the Jan-Feb 2020 peak levels. The return had improved from 4% to 10%. Now, the saddest part of the story. If the investor had waited for a few more days or say till end of 2020, the now five and three-fourths years CAGR would have been more than the earlier 12% noted in February 2020. What are the learnings?