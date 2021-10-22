What stock market taught us this week - Don't chase the momentum

Whipsaw swings appear to be the new normal for markets, after a flurry of businesses announced their quarterly numbers this week. Several companies saw an abrupt slump in their stock prices despite posting good set of numbers. While such conflicting movements may appear puzzling, they are not unfathomable. It might be attributed to the fact that investors appear to be putting greater emphasis on results surpassing or struggling to meet expectations rather than considering a wider perspective. As a result, even slight variations of actual results from their estimates cause panicked reactions. Investors are advised to consider the long-term potential value of the companies rather than comparing performance to various estimates.

