What sugarcane FRP price hike means for sugar stocks

Analysts expect that the hike in FRP by ₹5 will not have any adverse impact on sugar stocks because the hike is largely in the expected line. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said that the the market will look for a hike in state advisory price (SAP) in Uttar Pradesh which is not hiked in the last four years but it can be hiked ahead of the election.

