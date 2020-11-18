What Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500 means for investors

Tesla’s stock has more than quintupled in 2020, giving the company a market value above $400 billion and positioning it to debut as one of the 10 largest components in the index. Chief Executive Elon Musk’s company is set to become by far the most-valuable firm to ever join the S&P 500, according to Dow Jones Market Data. It is much larger, as measured by market value, than other auto makers such as Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co., even though Tesla makes a fraction of the cars that its peers sell each year.