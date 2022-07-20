The danger lurking behind the glamour of celebrity investors

In the early 2000s, Maheshwari taught management, finance and accountancy to make ends meet. His first big success, Pantaloons, was purchased around this time and it did well in the 2002-07 boom period. The shock of the 2009 recession made him think of alternative income sources and he launched an investment advisory practice. However, he continued to dabble in stocks and bought his second multi bagger—Page Industries in 2009. This restored his fortune over the next few years. Page Industries, a maker of innerwear, loungewear and socks, traded at around ₹300 at the beginning of 2009. By 2012, the stock rocketed 10 times and currently trades at ₹43,726 (as of 19 July). Maheshwari also invested in Bajaj Finance and Avenue Supermarts in 2017-18, both of which turned out to be multibaggers.