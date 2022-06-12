What the signals from our soaring market cap mean

It is the total market value of a company’s outstanding share of stock, and is calculated by multiplying the total number of its outstanding shares by its current market price. Market cap refers to the firm’s worth as ascertained by the stock market, and helps the investor determine the returns and risks involved in investing in the shares of a particular company. Based on their market capitalization, firms are divided into large-cap (firms with a market cap of ₹20,000 crore or more), mid-cap (market cap of ₹5,000-20,000 crore) and small-cap firms. Those with larger market cap are considered as safer investments.