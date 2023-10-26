Markets
Mint Primer: What the spike in US bond yields means for you
SummaryThe yield on 10-year US treasury bonds crossed 5% on Monday—the first time since 2007
The yield on 10-year US treasury bonds crossed 5% on Monday—the first time since 2007. It closed at 4.95% on Wednesday. This bond yield is important in influencing the direction of interest rates not just in the US but all across the world. Mint explains.
