Mint Primer: What the spike in US bond yields means for you

What is the yield on a bond?

The yield on a treasury bond at any point of the time is the per-year return investors can expect to earn if they buy the bond at that point and hold on to it until maturity. Treasury bonds are financial securities issued by the US government to finance its fiscal deficit—the difference between what it earns and what it spends. In the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve, had printed and pumped a lot of money into the financial system to drive down bond yields and interest rates. This was done to encourage people to borrow and consume more, and companies to borrow and expand.

