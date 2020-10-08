What the stock market doesn’t know about the Trump-Biden election

Here are three things investors don’t know about the election: Who will win. Who would be best for earnings. Or who the market would prefer.

Plenty of readers will already be spitting out their breakfast. It is obvious! they will cry. But stocks aren’t moving with the polls in a clear way as they did before the 2016 election, which suggests many investors aren’t sure of the answers. Worse, in 2016 when investors were sure about who was best for stocks, they were also entirely wrong.

To address the problem, let’s go back to two things we know that the market likes and understands: tax cuts and government stimulus.

President Donald Trump ticks the tax cut box, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden wants to raise corporate taxes, something he could actually do if the Dems sweep Congress.

Mr. Biden ticks the stimulus box, with the Democrats pushing for a bigger spending package than the White House had been willing to countenance. Mr. Trump has sent confusing messages on the issue, tweeting that the U.S. “wants and needs" stimulus, then canceling talks on stimulus, then offering to sign a slimmed-down stimulus bill immediately. But a Democrat is still likely to spend more in the next four years than Mr. Trump would.

Balancing the two issues isn’t easy for the overall market. Would the S&P 500 rise more with a stronger economy and higher corporate taxes, or a weaker economy and lower taxes? I don’t know. The balance isn’t just about which has more impact on earnings. The impacts come at different times. Taxes have a long-term effect on earnings while the effect of a stimulus is more immediate but tails off.

Look within the market and things become a little clearer. The giant technology and growth stocks that have been leading the stock market this year look like losers from Mr. Biden on tax. Finance and economically-sensitive cyclical stocks such as industrials would be the biggest beneficiaries of the stimulus.

The same pattern applies to the timing. Growth stocks tend to have much of their lifetime future earnings many years ahead, so they do well from anything that helps in the long run, like tax cuts. Cheap value stocks—which include economically-sensitive stocks at the moment—don’t have a bright future, so they benefit more from short-term support, such as government stimulus.

Put another way, Big Tech likes low bond yields, while value and cyclical stocks like yields pushed up by a stronger economy. A free-spending Democrat would raise expectations that the economy picks up more quickly than currently expected and that the Federal Reserve could escape zero interest rates earlier, both pushing up Treasury yields.

Some of this might have been picked up in the market. Betting markets became much more positive on Mr. Trump during August, with his chance of winning almost matching those of Mr. Biden by Sept. 2—a period when Big Tech roared ahead. After that, Mr. Biden’s chances rose again and Big Tech and other growth stocks struggled. But the tracking is far less clear than it was during the 2016 race, and this pattern—if it wasn’t just coincidence—anyway stopped working a few weeks ago.

The market calculus isn’t so neat partly because there may still be another stimulus before the election, but also because Mr. Trump is more open to government spending than the Republicans in the Senate. Investors know he has no interest in balancing the books.

I suspect that the effect of Mr. Biden’s tax plan on tech might be powerful enough to drag down the overall market even if the majority of stocks were rising thanks to the hope of more spending boosting the economy.

As evidence, consider what happened last Friday: Mr. Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis initially dragged down the entire market as it added to the uncertainty. But there was a sharp recovery later as traders bet that the poor jobs numbers made stimulus more likely—a recovery that Big Tech missed out on.

Almost two-thirds of stocks in the S&P 500 rose, but the heavy losses for Big Tech were enough to make the index fall. Things that should do well if the economy does well were up, including smaller companies, value stocks, financials and industrials, but the tech-heavy S&P is even less of a gauge of economic expectations now than it usually is.

None of this is proof that I’m right and 2016 should be a reminder that the market is hopeless at predicting how the market will react to any given election outcome. But at the very least, a fine-grained analysis of what we don’t know will help make sense of what happens to stocks after next month’s vote.

Write to James Mackintosh at James.Mackintosh@wsj.com

