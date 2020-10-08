What the stock market doesn’t know about the Trump-Biden election

Some of this might have been picked up in the market. Betting markets became much more positive on Mr. Trump during August, with his chance of winning almost matching those of Mr. Biden by Sept. 2—a period when Big Tech roared ahead. After that, Mr. Biden’s chances rose again and Big Tech and other growth stocks struggled. But the tracking is far less clear than it was during the 2016 race, and this pattern—if it wasn’t just coincidence—anyway stopped working a few weeks ago.