What to expect from Indian stock markets in 2023 as performance cools

“Bonds will be a preferred route for borrowings next year as the yield difference with banks’ lending rate is widening," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed income at JM Financial Ltd., who expects overall rupee bond sales to rise by as much as 25% in 2023. “We will see companies preferring bonds next year as borrowing costs stabilize given most of the central bank’s interest rate actions have been factored in."