What to expect from smallcap stocks in 2023

These include companies like Moldtek Packaging in rigid packaging space, Mayur Uniquoters in artificial leather space, Kabra Extrusion technik in plastic extrusion machinery (and 15% market share of Battrix in Li ion batteries in its segment), Kaveri Seed as the largest listed player in hybrid seeds and the first in the world to have more than 1 lakh acres in production area, CCL Products - the largest instant coffee exporter and private label manufacturer across the globe, Oriental Carbon - the only company in India to manufacture Insoluble Sulphur with 60% share in the domestic market, Rajratan Wires with leading market share India in a very niche segment of tyre bead wire manufacturing, Sheela Foam with 30% market share in organised mattress market, Nocil - the largest rubber chemical manufacturing company with largest market share in India.