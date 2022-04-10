Giving Q4 outlook on banking sector, analysts at JM Financial in their report said, "We estimate the earnings of our banking coverage universe to grow by 67% YoY, 12% QoQ in 4QFY22 led by healthy sequential loan growth primarily in large banks. System credit, should be a shade below the 10% mark as higher working capital needs by corporates aided the pick up in retail disbursals in 4QFY22 (8.5% YoY as of 11th March 2022). Margins are likely to remain rangebound near 3Q levels (large banks benefitting from continued CASA accretion) and the sector awaits policy rate hikes by RBI which could act as a tailwind for NIMs going ahead. We expect non-interest income to decline by 19%% YoY given that Gsec movement during the quarter (3yr/5yr/10yr G-sec up 25bps/30bps/40bps, respectively) will remain a drag on overall non-interest income."