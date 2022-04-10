This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After RBI policy, the next big thing is the corporate earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY22 and major economic data especially CPI inflation which will give much-needed clarity to the central bank's hawkish approach in policy ahead.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Markets witnessed a cautious week with a relief rally on the last day after RBI on an expected line kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining its accommodative stance. After RBI policy, the next big thing is the corporate earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY22 and major economic data especially CPI inflation which will give much-needed clarity to the central bank's hawkish approach in policy ahead.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Markets witnessed a cautious week with a relief rally on the last day after RBI on an expected line kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining its accommodative stance. After RBI policy, the next big thing is the corporate earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY22 and major economic data especially CPI inflation which will give much-needed clarity to the central bank's hawkish approach in policy ahead.
Last week, on Friday, Sensex rallied to close at 59,447.18 higher by 412.23 points or 0.70%. The benchmark also crossed over the 59,650-level before correcting in the closing hours. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 slightly shy of 17,845, corrected and settled at 17,784.35 up by 144.80 points or 0.82%.
Last week, on Friday, Sensex rallied to close at 59,447.18 higher by 412.23 points or 0.70%. The benchmark also crossed over the 59,650-level before correcting in the closing hours. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 slightly shy of 17,845, corrected and settled at 17,784.35 up by 144.80 points or 0.82%.
The last day trading session of the previous week was primarily driven by RBI's monetary policy where rates were kept unchanged, however, the central bank also restored the liquidity corridor position to the pre-pandemic level. Even while projecting lower economic growth and higher inflation ahead, RBI hinted at policy normalization.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From April 4 to 8th, BSE Sensex dived by more than 1.5%, while the Nifty 50 slipped by nearly 1%.
Talking about last week's markets performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Market was cautious during the last 2-3 days ahead of the RBI meet and its future policy stance. Measures being in-line with market expectations led to a relief rally."
Nair added, "The week started bullish due to the HDFC merger deal and tracking advancements from the Russia-Ukraine war. Later the market remained volatile ahead of the RBI policy meet. The measures being in-line with the market expectations led to a relief rally to end the week. The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged but hinting at ending the accommodative policy stance in order to prioritise inflation management over growth."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Now markets are set for a fresh week and corporate earnings alongside economic data will heavily dominate the performance. However, other global factors will also have their share of influence.
However, this week's trading session will be short, only 3 days, as stock exchanges will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar/Mahavir Janayti and Good Friday holidays.
Corporate earnings:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
TCS will be in focus on exchanges ahead of its Q4 earnings scheduled on April 11, followed by peers Infosys on April 13. Further, HDFC Bank and ICICI Prudential will announce their Q4 on April 16. India Inc will be announcing its January - March 2022 quarter and year-end earnings for FY22, which will have a major impact on the movements of markets.
Giving Q4 outlook on banking sector, analysts at JM Financial in their report said, "We estimate the earnings of our banking coverage universe to grow by 67% YoY, 12% QoQ in 4QFY22 led by healthy sequential loan growth primarily in large banks. System credit, should be a shade below the 10% mark as higher working capital needs by corporates aided the pick up in retail disbursals in 4QFY22 (8.5% YoY as of 11th March 2022). Margins are likely to remain rangebound near 3Q levels (large banks benefitting from continued CASA accretion) and the sector awaits policy rate hikes by RBI which could act as a tailwind for NIMs going ahead. We expect non-interest income to decline by 19%% YoY given that Gsec movement during the quarter (3yr/5yr/10yr G-sec up 25bps/30bps/40bps, respectively) will remain a drag on overall non-interest income."
In regards to IT sector's Q4, Manik Taneja and Dimel Francis analysts at JM Financial said, "Sequential revenue growth across the sector is likely to moderate in 4QFY22 (2.7-5.3%QoQ c/c revenue growth) with TechM and Wipro leading amongst Tier I techs.Tier II techs will outperform Tier I techs on growth yet again. EBIT margins will be down by 110-340 bps on a YoY basis across Tier I techs. While demand remains robust, we reckon downside risks to margins (current consensus expectations of ‘flat to higher’ margins in FY23 on a YoY basis, given elongated supply side pressures and likely resumption of travel/facility expenses in FY23. This is likely to drive both INFO and HCLT to mark down the margin band for FY23."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Economic Data:
India is set to announce its Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March month on April 12 along with industrial output (IIP) for February month on the same day. Globally, foreign investors' appetite will be keenly watched in domestic equities ahead of the US inflation data for March scheduled later this week.
In April 2022 policy, RBI announced that it expects the consumer price index at 5.7% in 2022-23, with Q1 at 6.3%; Q2 at 5.8%; Q3 at 5.4%; and Q4 at 5.1%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICRA in its latest research note post RBI policy said, "We expect the CPI inflation to average at 5.6% in FY2023, with risks titled to upside, similar to the MPC’s latest forecast of 5.7%. Our projection of the CPI inflation of 6.3% for Q1 FY2023 assumes a full pass through of the pending transmission of the crude price hike to petrol and diesel, without any excise cut."
Going ahead, in this week's market outlook, Nair said, "the focus will be shifted to the Q4 earnings season, which will start next week initiated by the IT & Banking sector. Outlook for banking sector is robust due to rapid bounce in credit growth & improvement in balance sheet while preview for IT is mixed as Q4 is seasonally weak. The market also awaits the release of major domestic economic data such as inflation rate for March, Industrial production and Manufacturing production data."
Trending Stocks:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Midcap and small-cap stocks are seen to trend with the onset of the quarterly season. Nair said, "Mid & Smallcaps have become attractive after consolidation in the last 5 to 6 months. Such a trend to outperform can be expected with volatility in the short to medium term as war, rate hikes, and inflation are factored in the current market price."
Banking and IT stocks will also be in focus amidst their earnings.
On banking, the analysts at JM Financial added, "We believe despite a strong 4QFY22, incremental stock performance is likely to be driven by impact of inflationary expectations on demand outlook for FY23 and commentary around margins/topline growth. We reiterate our positive stance on large lenders and ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are our top picks in the sector."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We see atleast a pause (and potential cuts to EPS estimates after a revenue/EPS upgrade cycle that the sector has enjoyed through the past 18-21 months!) driven by margin reset even as underlying demand/pricing trends remain supportive. HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are our preferred picks amongst Tier I techs. Persistent Systems and Mphasis amongst the Tier II techs," the duo at JM Financial said.
An 18,000-mark for Nifty 50?
In his technical view, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The benchmark Nifty found support around the previous session's low resulting in a positive close for the day. However, on the higher end, the Nifty found resistance around the lower band of the rising channel. Going forward, the trend may continue over the near term. On the higher end, the index may find resistance at 18000 whereas, on the lower end, support exists at 17650."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other factors:
Oil prices will be keenly observed as it is one of the major elements of India's import bill. Until crude oil prices averages near $100 per barrel, the elevation in this commodity will continue to be a cause of concern.
Further, the development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict still is a key crucial factor for markets performance. Russia currently has shifted focus toward eastern and southern parts of Ukraine after withdrawing from the northern part, especially in the capital Kyiv.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After taking good control of active Covid cases for the past two years, China is currently struggling with its worst pandemic outbreak. In the latest development, the country has stepped up its Covid measures and restrictions along with mass testing and new quarantine centres. Due to the intense third wave that resulted in the shut down of schools and other business activities, 23 cities in China are said to have either implemented full or partial lockdown.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!