What to expect when Indian markets open tomorrow

Shah added, "Markets are awaiting 2QFY23 earnings results for further cues, which will start from next week. The central banks globally are in the midst of inflation firefighting as many are rapidly raising their policy rates. The RBI raised its key repo rate by 50 bps to curb rising inflation. RBI may have to keep up with the monetary policy tightening and a further rate hike of 35 bps is expected in Dec’22. India in all likelihood to prevent recession while the US and Europe headed towards it. The market given positive response to the commentary on India's growth impulses and projection of 7% GDP growth with 6.7% inflation for FY23."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}