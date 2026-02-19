What to make of this very weird market
Summary
In data back at least to the mid-1990s, it’s highly unusual that the market’s sectors should diverge so much yet the index remain so stable.
It isn’t just you. The market is weird. Stocks are swinging about as though there’s a full-blown crisis, while the S&P 500 is just 2% from its high.
