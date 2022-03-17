Why Sensex, Nifty soared today despite US Fed's first rate hike in 3 years

However, "with Fed alluding that economy is on a strong footing and that growth is strong, we reckon the rate hike cycle will be navigated much better this time. From the Indian market's standpoint, while the impending Fed rate hike has already resulted in strong selling by FII’s in the last few months, the strong support by DII’s has to a great extent mitigated the impact of FII selling. We reckon the markets will take this rate hike cycle in its stride, as prospects remain strong despite the inflationary headwinds and will navigate from the unknown to known territory," said Niraj Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance.

