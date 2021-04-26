What Wall Street is telling us about the US economic outlook
- Investors are betting that government stimulus and Covid-19 vaccines can return the economy to how it stood just before the pandemic
What do investors expect from a post-pandemic economy?
They generally seem quite optimistic. Stocks stand near records. Meanwhile, yields on U.S. government bonds and certain derivatives are suggesting the economy will be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to start raising short-term interest rates by 2023 and keep going for a couple of additional years.
