What will all these interest rate hikes do to the market?

Are today's policy makers really prepared to generate this kind of downturn? There are grounds for skepticism. “The Fed, having a dual mandate, seems unlikely to tighten aggressively to bring inflation down to its 2% target quickly and risk a recession," Roberto Perli and Benson Durham, former Fed staff now at Cornerstone Macro, wrote in a note Tuesday. “Rather, the Fed may be satisfied with inflation in the neighborhood of 3% for at least a while. If that’s the case, it would have much less need to tighten a lot this year than the market thinks."That would be a relief for monetary authorities around the world, who often are at pains to say they aren’t tied to the Fed, but who in practice tend to move in the same direction. Saving the village may not yet mean its destruction.

