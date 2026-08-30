What will happen to HDFC Bank share price on Monday in the wake of management level developments?

HDFC Bank share price has once again come into focus after CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s surprise decision to step down was announced by the lender on August 29, which said it has accelerated the process of identifying his successor.

HDFC Bank share price closed 1.20% higher on Friday, ending the session at ₹719.50 apiece on 28 August.

HDFC Bank CEO resignation According to a filing by HDFC Bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek another term as the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, despite the board’s efforts to persuade him to continue.

His current term is set to end on October 26, 2026. The board acknowledged his commitment and leadership, crediting him with contributing to the bank’s growth and stability and playing a key role in the successful completion of one of the largest mergers in corporate India.

Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance division and steadily rose through the ranks over nearly three decades to become the bank’s CEO.

The board has begun the process of finding his successor, with the unexpected decision leaving less time than the bank would typically have for a leadership transition. Bank boards generally approve the reappointment of CEOs and seek the Reserve Bank of India’s approval around six months in advance. Jagdishan’s current tenure, for instance, was approved by the board in March 2023, about seven months before his term was due to expire.

According to a Reuters report, V. Srinivasa Rangan or Bharucha was among the top candidates being considered to succeed Jagdishan. Bharucha has around 35 years of experience in banking and has served as Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank since April 19, 2023. The report further revealed that the other option could be an external candidate, as RBI regulations require banks to submit multiple names for consideration for the CEO position.

How HDFC Bank share price likely to open on Monday? According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, HDFC Bank share price may witness heightened opening volatility and some selling driven by headline risks. However, strong fundamentals and continued leadership from the BFSI sector are expected to provide support, unless any fresh regulatory measures emerge.

"HDFC Bank enters Monday with conflicting cues. Management commentary on July 18 call by CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan acknowledged "challenges over last 4 months" but stressed deposit growth better than historical Q1, continued market share gains, healthy corporate demand, and stability with new Chairman Rajiv Kumar replacing interim Keki Mistry, while GNRC is seized of succession as his term ends Oct 26."

Meanwhile, Anuj Gupta. market expert, believes that the banking stock is witness a gap-up opening on Monday, as in last two years the performance of HDFC bank has not performed well. There is also a conflict between the management when the part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty quit unexpectedly citing concerns over practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

"The development comes against the backdrop of the bank’s relatively subdued performance over the past two years. Concerns around management stability have also emerged following the unexpected resignation of part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who cited concerns over certain practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

Against this backdrop, investors are likely to closely monitor HDFC Bank’s corporate governance, leadership stability and succession planning in the coming months. The transition to a new CEO will be particularly important in determining market sentiment and the bank’s future growth trajectory," Gupta said.