Stop-loss can be defined as an advance order to sell an asset when it reaches a particular price point. It is used to limit loss or gain in a trade. This is an automatic order that an investor places with the broker/agent by paying a certain amount of brokerage. For instance, if you have bought a stock at ₹200 and you want to limit the loss to 95, you can place an order in the system to sell the stock as soon as the stock comes to 95. Such an order is called 'Stop Loss', as you are placing it to stop a loss more than what you are ready to risk.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}