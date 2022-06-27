What Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit means for the stock? Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 09:55 AM IST
Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd announced that it has agreed to acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers), where it already owns an 8-9% stake, for ₹4,447 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business.