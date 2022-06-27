What Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit means for the stock? Should you buy?

“The Blinkit acquisition, to extract synergy on delivery cost, is crucial for Zomato. Zomato’s management has assigned an upper bound of $ 400 mn towards quick commerce investment for the next two years (CY22, CY23E). Any deviation from this would be a key risk to our hypothesis. We expect Zomato will be able to generate 5-10% synergies on the delivery costs," Edelweiss said in a note.