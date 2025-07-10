What’s driving retail inflows into hybrid, mid- and small-cap mutual funds?

June marked a significant resurgence for India's mutual funds with inflows of 49,095 crore, a 69% increase from May. Strong demand for equity, particularly in mid and small-cap funds, signals renewed investor confidence despite global uncertainties.

A Ksheerasagar
Published10 Jul 2025, 12:56 PM IST
What’s driving retail inflows into hybrid, mid- and small-cap mutual funds?
What’s driving retail inflows into hybrid, mid- and small-cap mutual funds?(Pixabay)

Mutual funds, long seen as a way to participate in India's growth story, witnessed a strong resurgence in demand in the previous month, with total inflows reaching 49,095 crore, marking a sharp 69% increase over May’s 29,108 crore and reflecting investors' confidence in the Indian economy amid ongoing global growth concerns.

Among all asset classes, the equity segment continued to dominate inflows, which rose to 23,568 crore in June from 19,013 crore in May, registering a robust 24% month-on-month increase, as per AMFI data.

Also Read | Equity mutual fund inflow grows 24% in June to ₹23,587 crore: AMFI

The hybrid funds also sustained their momentum with net inflows of 23,223 crore in June, up from 20,765 crore in May, driven by continued interest in arbitrage and multi-asset allocation strategies.

Meanwhile, the equity inflows were led by strong demand in Flexi Cap funds, which saw a 49% month-on-month surge to 5,733 crore. Small-cap funds witnessed a 25.2% increase in inflows to 4,024 crore, while mid-cap fund inflows jumped to 3,754 crore, marking a 33.7% rise compared to May.

Despite ongoing concerns that valuations in mid- and small-cap funds remain stretched, these categories continue to attract significant interest from retail investors. Experts point out that the primary reason behind these sustained inflows is the perception that these funds offer exposure to high-growth segments of the economy.

Retail investors eye high-growth sectors through mid- and small-cap funds: Experts

Mr. Dikshit Mittal, Senior Fund Manager – Equity at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management, said investors are looking to gain exposure to some of the faster-growing segments of the economy, as reflected in their preference for mid-cap and small-cap funds.

Also Read | Amfi reshuffle: Who's up, who's down in Indian stocks?

“The broad-based rally in indices like the Nifty 50, accompanied by stronger gains in mid- and small-cap indices, has rekindled investor enthusiasm,” Dikshit observed. “It seems many investors were awaiting a decisive market cue to reallocate towards equities, a cue that emerged in June, prompting renewed participation.”

He further noted that the increasing preference for hybrid categories such as arbitrage funds, multi-asset allocation funds, and dynamic asset/balanced advantage funds indicates a strategic and balanced approach to portfolio construction.

Mittal added that the rise in SIP contributions and consistent net equity inflows continue to support the resilience of Indian equity markets in a volatile global environment.

Also Read | PPF over Mutual funds? RBI data shows top choice for Indian investors

Meanwhile, Ankur Punj, Managing Director and National Head at Equirus Wealth, remarked that the strong inflows into mid- and small-cap funds reflect growing investor confidence in India’s long-term growth narrative despite global uncertainties.

“The uptick in hybrid strategies also suggests that investors are increasingly seeking a balance between growth and risk mitigation, a healthy sign of evolving market maturity,” Ankur said. “With global rate cycles stabilising and India’s earnings season underway, we expect investor focus to remain strong on thematic and multi-asset categories heading into Q2 FY26.”

Also Read | Promoters, PE firms sell stocks worth $30 bn: Red flag for retail investors?

AUM tops 74 lakh crore

Amid a strong resurgence in inflows, the overall assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds swelled to 74.40 lakh crore at the end of June, marking a rise of 2.2 lakh crore from May’s 72.2 lakh crore. Equity AUM now accounts for 45% of the total, standing at 33.46 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWhat’s driving retail inflows into hybrid, mid- and small-cap mutual funds?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.