What’s making ICICI Sec see a good upside for TCS in a target frame of 3 months?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has declared a third interim dividend of ₹8 and a special dividend of ₹67 per share taking the total dividend to ₹75 per equity share for fiscal FY23. The company's equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of 17 January 2023—the record date established for this purpose—will receive the third interim dividend and the special dividend on 3 February 2023. TCS' net profit for the third quarter of FY23 climbed by almost 11% to ₹10,846 crore from ₹9,806 crore the same quarter last year. The IT behemoth reported revenue of Rs. 58,229 crore, a growth of 19% YoY. The shares of TCS closed today on the NSE at ₹3,337.55 apiece, up by 0.27% from the previous close of ₹3,328.70. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,250,391 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,686,810 shares.