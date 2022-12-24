What’s making ICICI Securities see a new 52-week-high for Reliance Industries?2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 11:40 PM IST
- The largest private sector company in India and a Fortune 500 company is Reliance Industries Limited.
The largest private sector company in India and a Fortune 500 company is Reliance Industries Limited. On Friday the shares of Reliance Industries closed on the NSE at ₹2,508.50 apiece level, down by 2.69% from the previous close of ₹2,577.80. The stock's 52-week high reached ₹2,856.15 on April 29, 2022, and its 52-week low reached ₹2,180.00 on (08-March-2022). The brokerage company ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock and has set a target price of Rs. 3050, which, if achieved in the stated target period of 12 months, would represent a new 1-year high for the stock.
