What’s making ICICI Securities see a new 52-week-high for Reliance Industries?

“The 5G launch has begun for Jio in the last couple of months and is likely to reach pan-India by December, 2023. Superior spectrum portfolio along with superior digital ecosystem offering lends Jio a competitive advantage even in 5G (as seen in 4G foray). We expect ARPU, EBITDA of Jio to grow at ~12%, ~22%, respectively, over FY22-25E. Singapore GRMs, which had declined at the start of Q3, have started improving amid rise in product cracks and are at ~US$9/bbl. This would likely improve Reliance’s GRMs and its refining segment earnings. The company announced capex plans worth ₹75000 crore in petrochemicals," they said.

