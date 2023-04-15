What’s triggering ICICI Sec to see over 95% upside targeting a new all-time high on this metal stock?3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., a mid size company, closed on Thursday with a market valuation of Rs. 7,435 Cr.
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., a mid size company, closed on Thursday with a market valuation of Rs. 7,435 Cr. Leading integrated metal manufacturer Shyam Metalics is headquartered in India and specialises in long steel products and ferroalloys. It is a top integrated metal-producing corporation with operations mostly in West Bengal and Odisha, India.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×