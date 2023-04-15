What’s triggering ICICI Sec to see over 95% upside targeting a new all-time high on this metal stock?

In terms of valuation, the research analysts of ICICI Securities said “We find SMEL best placed among steel companies under our coverage as a result of its attractive growth prospects. On valuations, the stock is trading at 2.4x FY25E EBITDA – lowest among peers. We recommend SMEL as the top pick among steel players under our coverage with a revised target price of Rs570 (earlier Rs425) on 4.5x FY25E EBITDA. In the near term, we see the required dilution of promotors’ stake to 75% by Jun’24 (currently at 88.35%) as the key risk to stock performance."

