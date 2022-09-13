Inside Sebi’s battle to tame algo trading

As of August 2022, the number of demat accounts, one that helps investors hold shares in an electronic format, have risen to 100 million. Along with regular cash trading, many first-time investors started dabbling in equity derivatives trading. As the name suggests, this instrument derives its value from an underlying stock. It is an agreement between parties to buy or sell shares in the future. Gains are made by estimating the future value of the shares. Then, there is options trading, a variety of equity derivative that gives the trader the right to buy or sell a specific security on a specified date and price. The index options trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) touched historic highs at the end of August, with some broking houses posting a 20-30% rise in derivatives volumes.