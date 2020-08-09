When day traders do well, it’s probably just luck

On average, these top-decile newsletters in the subsequent year were ranked at the 51st percentile, barely above what you’d expect on the basis of pure randomness. Similar results have been reached by the periodic reports produced by S&P Dow Jones Indices into the performance of actively managed mutual funds. In fact, the report covering performance though the end of 2019 cited results even worse than random, saying: “Only 3.84% of domestic equity funds in the top half of the distribution in 2015 maintained that status annually through 2019, significantly below what random chance would predict."