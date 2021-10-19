The first part of the article cautions the investors on how extreme events in one direction increase the odds of extreme events in the other. The author cites examples of California wildfires. After a decade of long-term droughts in California, record rain in 2017 got everyone elated. But the happiness was short-lived, the wettest year in memory was followed by “the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season on record."

