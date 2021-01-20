Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >When investors forget fundamentals, the market is broken
The share price on its own carries virtually no useful information, it depends entirely on how many shares the company has issued

When investors forget fundamentals, the market is broken

4 min read . 05:06 PM IST James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal

Best explanation for how stocks have moved so far this year is the raw price of the stock, an almost meaningless number

Sometimes it’s hard to argue that market capitalism has any chance of correctly allocating money to the companies that can use it best. Case in point: Stock-market performance this year has been driven by the raw share price, with lower-priced stocks doing better and higher-priced worse.

Forget a careful evaluation of future cash flow, valuation, brand power, management skill or even political sensitivity. I repeat: The best explanation for how stocks have moved so far this year is the price of the stock, an almost meaningless number.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.