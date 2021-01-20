When investors forget fundamentals, the market is broken

When investors forget fundamentals, the market is broken4 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Best explanation for how stocks have moved so far this year is the raw price of the stock, an almost meaningless number
Sometimes it’s hard to argue that market capitalism has any chance of correctly allocating money to the companies that can use it best. Case in point: Stock-market performance this year has been driven by the raw share price, with lower-priced stocks doing better and higher-priced worse.
Forget a careful evaluation of future cash flow, valuation, brand power, management skill or even political sensitivity. I repeat: The best explanation for how stocks have moved so far this year is the price of the stock, an almost meaningless number.
