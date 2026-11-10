When is next stock market holiday? Check date for Nov weekday; NSE-BSE closed for Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Stock market holiday November 2026: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, 24 November, for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026, also known as Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe the trading holiday, suspending regular trading across key segments for the day.

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There will be no trading in the equity cash, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), or currency derivatives segments. Since the NSE and BSE operate from Monday to Friday, markets will also remain closed over the weekend, as usual. Normal trading will resume on Wednesday, 25 November.

Why is the stock market closed on 24 November? Guru Nanak Jayanti, also celebrated as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary is observed with prayers, religious processions and community services. This year marks his 557th birth anniversary, falling on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

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Also Read | Stock market holiday: Closed today on Tuesday 10 November 2026 on Diwali

Stock market holidays 2026: When is the next NSE, BSE holiday? Following the 24 November trading holiday, Christmas on Friday, 25 December 2026, will be the next and final scheduled stock market holiday of the year. The NSE and BSE will remain closed on the occasion.

Investors should also factor in the regular Saturday and Sunday closures while planning their trading activity for the remainder of 2026.

Stock market holiday today The Indian stock market is closed on Tuesday, 10 November, due to the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday. The trading break comes after benchmark indices extended their recovery on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty ending higher following a volatile session. The gains added to the strong post-Diwali rally, which had briefly lost momentum during the Muhurat Trading session.

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While equity markets will remain shut for the day, trading activity across commodity exchanges will follow a different schedule.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country's largest commodity exchange, will suspend trading during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading will resume in the evening session at 5 pm and continue until 11:30 pm, according to the exchange's website.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), however, will remain closed for the entire day.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at over eight-month highs Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session marginally higher, closing at their strongest levels in more than eight months. The market showed signs of consolidation following last week's sharp rally, which was supported by easing crude oil prices and renewed optimism over foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows.

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The Nifty 50 advanced 0.23% to close at 25,044.65, while the Sensex gained 0.13% to settle at 81,106.65. Both indices recorded their highest closing levels since 27 February 2026.

Investor sentiment also drew support from a decline in global crude oil prices. Brent crude futures fell around 1% to nearly $97 per barrel after US President Donald Trump indicated that fresh attacks on Iran were highly unlikely while negotiations to end the conflict continued.

The benchmarks had surged approximately 10.5% over seven consecutive sessions through Friday, marking their longest winning streak of 2026. The rally was fuelled by strong foreign investor inflows, lower crude oil prices and an unwinding of the global AI trade.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.