When mkt crashes, defensives like HUL, Nestle, Hero stand tall
What spooked investors was a negative surprise in India’s general elections results, with the ruling NDA set to return albeit with a less than expected majority.
On a day when several stocks hit the lower circuit triggering a trading halt, there were some fast-moving consumer goods and auto names that stood tall. This hints at investors fleeing to defensive bets in a highly volatile market. On Tuesday, India VIX jumped 28%.
