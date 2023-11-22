Markets
When the tail wags the dog: Futures & options
Summary
- The rise in options volumes despite huge losses faced by retail investor has Sebi worried
Retail investors have been at it. Futures and options (F&O) average daily turnover (ADT) has surged 34.5 times from FY19-24, while cash volumes only doubled, prompting deep concern from the Sebi chairperson. Brokers now expect more curbs to rein in the frenzy:
