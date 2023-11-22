When the tail wags the dog: Futures & options

NSE and BSE offer segments for investing and trading, like capital markets, equities futures and options, currencies, commodities etc. Market participants can buy and sell shares on the capital markets or cash segment and hedge or simply punt on the derivatives segment, which derives its value from the underlying shares or indices on the cash segment. A participant must put up the whole sum to buy and sell shares, but only a fraction to trade on the F&O segment. Relatively cheap index options, based on Nifty and Bank Nifty, have become hugely popular among retail investors in the past three years.