When to sell your stocks

Selling out of a position is much harder to do well than buying into it. To see why, start with some now-famous biases popularised by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, two giants of behavioural science on whose work Ms Duke draws. People hate losses a lot more than they enjoy equivalent gains (“loss aversion") but reserve a special loathing for crystallising a certain loss, even if the probable alternative is a greater one (“sure-loss aversion"). They also value things they own more than identical things they do not (the “endowment effect"). All this makes closing a losing position an absolute wrench. Already smarting from a paper loss, you must turn it into a certain one, while also letting go of an asset you value more than you would any equivalent alternative.