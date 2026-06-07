When Trump jawbones the market, bet against him at your peril

The Wall Street Journal
6 min read7 Jun 2026, 07:15 AM IST
logo
Betting against President Trump can be dangerous for investors. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Summary
From oil to interest rates, the president has repeatedly moved markets in his direction. Whether that serves the economy is another question.

The oil market unfolded in a familiar way last Monday. The day began with reports that Iran had stopped talking to the U.S. through mediators, sending oil up $3 a barrel.

Then that afternoon, President Trump posted on social media that Israel was pulling back in Lebanon, and Hezbollah had agreed to stop shooting. Oil dropped $1. Less than 15 minutes later, Trump posted that talks with Iran were proceeding at a “rapid pace.” Oil fell an additional 50 cents.

By week’s end, Hezbollah and Israel were still exchanging fire, and talks with Iran had yielded no agreement. Still, the episode reinforced a pattern in place throughout the war. Through verbal interventions, Trump has repeatedly taken the steam out of oil prices—not by restoring oil flows but by inflicting losses on those betting he won’t.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.