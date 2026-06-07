The oil market unfolded in a familiar way last Monday. The day began with reports that Iran had stopped talking to the U.S. through mediators, sending oil up $3 a barrel.
When Trump jawbones the market, bet against him at your peril
SummaryFrom oil to interest rates, the president has repeatedly moved markets in his direction. Whether that serves the economy is another question.
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