When Trump jawbones the market, bet against him at your peril

The oil market unfolded in a familiar way last Monday. The day began with reports that Iran had stopped talking to the U.S. through mediators, sending oil up $3 a barrel.
The oil market unfolded in a familiar way last Monday. The day began with reports that Iran had stopped talking to the U.S. through mediators, sending oil up $3 a barrel.
Then that afternoon, President Trump posted on social media that Israel was pulling back in Lebanon, and Hezbollah had agreed to stop shooting. Oil dropped $1. Less than 15 minutes later, Trump posted that talks with Iran were proceeding at a “rapid pace.” Oil fell an additional 50 cents.
Then that afternoon, President Trump posted on social media that Israel was pulling back in Lebanon, and Hezbollah had agreed to stop shooting. Oil dropped $1. Less than 15 minutes later, Trump posted that talks with Iran were proceeding at a “rapid pace.” Oil fell an additional 50 cents.
By week’s end, Hezbollah and Israel were still exchanging fire, and talks with Iran had yielded no agreement. Still, the episode reinforced a pattern in place throughout the war. Through verbal interventions, Trump has repeatedly taken the steam out of oil prices—not by restoring oil flows but by inflicting losses on those betting he won’t.