Where could PB Fintech share price be in the next five years?

Several insurance companies, insurance distributors and select banking stocks have witnessed large-scale selling pressure after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) proposed lower commission caps and tighter expense norms for insurance distribution.
Several insurance companies, insurance distributors and select banking stocks have witnessed large-scale selling pressure after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) proposed lower commission caps and tighter expense norms for insurance distribution.
Investors feared these measures could reduce insurers’ profitability and cut fee income for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that earn commissions through bancassurance, particularly on loan-linked insurance products.
Investors feared these measures could reduce insurers’ profitability and cut fee income for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that earn commissions through bancassurance, particularly on loan-linked insurance products.
The proposals also restrict certain sales practices, potentially affecting distribution economics.
The market, therefore, quickly priced in the possibility of lower future earnings across insurers, distributors and financial institutions exposed to insurance-related income. Many stocks in the space were hit, but one that took a big hit is the insurance distributor PB Fintech.
We look at where the stock could be five years from now. Before that, a little on the company itself.
About PB Fintech
PB Fintech is a technology-driven financial services marketplace. Its business has two main engines:
Policybazaar: An online marketplace where consumers compare and buy life, health, motor and other insurance products. It earns primarily through insurance distribution.
Paisabazaar: A digital credit marketplace offering consumers loans, credit cards and credit-score services.
PB Partners: A technology platform supporting insurance agents and partners.
Key factors that could determine where the stock would be in five years?
The biggest factor that could determine where the stock is in five years is the new Irdai proposals.
Commission caps: Irdai proposes product and channel-specific limits on distributor commissions. This is the biggest concern for PB Fintech because its revenue depends heavily on insurer commissions.
Lower health insurance commissions: Proposed first-year commissions could be capped at around 15-20%, while renewal and portability commissions could also be limited.
Motor insurance: Commission levels for motor insurance would also be restricted, affecting another important Policybazaar category.
Tighter expense controls: Irdai wants insurers to reduce their expense-of-management limits. This could indirectly reduce the amount available to distributors.
Mis-selling controls: Irdai proposes stronger accountability and clawback of commissions where mis-selling occurs.
Now, these are just proposals, and even if a few of these are implemented, it could have an impact on PB Fintech.
What is PB Fintech management saying?
In terms of revenue lines, PF Fintech has two clear revenue lines. One is life insurance; the second is general insurance.
Under current regulations, management says the life insurance net present value is similar to today and should not have a major impact.
But in terms of general insurance, PB Fintech is between one-third and 40% of what they have today. Management says this could have a very serious impact on revenue.
To soften the blow, PB Fintech’s believes that cost rationalization opportunities do exist and those would be in terms of how much the company spends on digital marketing, how aggressive they are there, and how aggressive it is in terms of brand spend.
With most of the general insurance partners, the company works on a combined operating ratio model. What that implies is, if any component of the combined operating ratio, whether it’s the claims ratio or whether it is commissions, comes down from whatever was the ongoing, that can reflect itself in terms of consumer pricing.
Thus, one would see higher volumes because of more aggressive consumer pricing.
Also, in terms of service, PB Fintech does not just do marketing, consulting, technology, and policy administration, but also manages networks.
So, PB Fintech believes it may also work with partners to generate service revenue from these activities, including reinsurance support, because management says the company is not just a distributor but also a risk manager.
How does the management see this in terms of numbers?
The management has outlined a rough picture of the impact. The example below illustrates the impact they articulated to give investors a rough sense of the scale.
If you look at PF Fintech’s overall revenue, let us assume ₹100 of revenue. In PB Fintech’s core business, roughly half comes from general insurance, and half comes from life insurance. So, if general insurance gets compressed by 60%, then total revenue would be compressed by 30%.
Now, because this revenue compression has happened, and because the company operates in the general insurance business on a combined operating ratio basis, some volume expansion should also happen because of the price reductions.
Like, at least a price elasticity of 1. Which means for every 1% reduction in price, there should be at least 1% growth.
Now this is an assumption from management, and they assured investors they will run the business responsibly. They believe they can optimize the objective and will make decisions accordingly.
In short, if the new proposals are implemented, there would be an impact. The exact strategies to counter the blow would be known only later.
PB Fintech has a PE of 71.2, which is not cheap compared to the BSE 100 average PE of 20.5. We used the BSE 100 average because the stock is part of the index. The Nifty is trading at a PE of 19.6.
Where could PB Fintech stock trade five years from now?
PB Fintech’s five-year share-price trajectory will depend heavily on the final Irdai regulations and how effectively management adapts.
The proposed commission changes could pressure Policybazaar’s general-insurance economics, but management may choose to cushion the impact through tighter cost controls, slower hiring, and more selective marketing, while targeting higher volumes as lower distribution costs potentially support insurance demand.
The company is also exploring new products. Management has indicated that this could be a transition period, with a focus on restoring earnings growth thereafter.
In short, the regulatory framework going forward would be the biggest factor in where the stock could be in the next five years.
At the moment, nobody has clarity on the definite proposals that would become law, so it is hard to make any sort of prediction on companies such as PB Fintech.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com